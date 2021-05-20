Tick-tock, Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Today’s New York Times has a bombshell of an article up on how the feds are now investigating if Cuomo gave friends and family special treatment regarding COVID-19 tests:

Here’s the opener:

Federal prosecutors have been looking into whether Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s administration granted special access to rapid coronavirus test results for the governor’s family and other influential people, according to two people with knowledge of the discussions.

Investigators from the Eastern District of New York had been looking into the handling of data on nursing home deaths by Mr. Cuomo’s office. More recently, their focus expanded, according to the people, to include questions surrounding a priority testing program that benefited Mr. Cuomo’s close family members, including his brother, Chris Cuomo, in the early weeks of the pandemic.

So, when there were not enough tests for nursing homes, Chris Cuomo, other family members and friends of the guv got tested? Seems legit!

“This reporting is incredible,” Janice Dean writes:

Trending

And it’s giving her a “glimmer of hope” that he’ll one day be held accountable:

More from the NYT:

And his daughter’s boyfriend reportedly received special treatment, too:

Ron Kim, a member of the NYS Assembly and critic of Cuomo, couldn’t even get a test when he was symptomatic and chose not to use his position to cut the line:

But for the Cuomos? Well, they’re just different:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CuomoJanice Dean