Tick-tock, Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Today’s New York Times has a bombshell of an article up on how the feds are now investigating if Cuomo gave friends and family special treatment regarding COVID-19 tests:

Corrupt brute… “U.S. Inquiry Into Cuomo Widens to Examine Virus Tests for ‘Specials’” https://t.co/VLtnDEBEEr — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) May 20, 2021

Here’s the opener:

Federal prosecutors have been looking into whether Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s administration granted special access to rapid coronavirus test results for the governor’s family and other influential people, according to two people with knowledge of the discussions. Investigators from the Eastern District of New York had been looking into the handling of data on nursing home deaths by Mr. Cuomo’s office. More recently, their focus expanded, according to the people, to include questions surrounding a priority testing program that benefited Mr. Cuomo’s close family members, including his brother, Chris Cuomo, in the early weeks of the pandemic.

So, when there were not enough tests for nursing homes, Chris Cuomo, other family members and friends of the guv got tested? Seems legit!

“This reporting is incredible,” Janice Dean writes:

This reporting is incredible. They called ⁦@NYGovCuomo⁩’s friends and family members “specials” and they received Covid tests when they were scarce. Nursing homes couldn’t get any to test incoming infected patients. ⁦@nytimes⁩ https://t.co/Q5y9F2K7kY — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 20, 2021

And it’s giving her a “glimmer of hope” that he’ll one day be held accountable:

I’ve gotten used to thinking nothing is going to happen to @NYGovCuomo regardless of how much comes out, but this morning I feel a glimmer of hope. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 20, 2021

More from the NYT:

“Those who received special access to testing and fast results during that period also included Giorgio DeRosa, a top Albany lobbyist and the father of the governor’s most senior aide, Melissa DeRosa” https://t.co/OoMYwHLsMw — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) May 20, 2021

And his daughter’s boyfriend reportedly received special treatment, too:

Remember when Andrew Cuomo told the press "I like the boyfriend?" Well, it turns out he might have liked him a great deal since he allegedly gave him and Cuomo's daughter covid tests that were labeled "specials" and were rushed for processing. https://t.co/VT1JZg8sKz — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) May 20, 2021

Ron Kim, a member of the NYS Assembly and critic of Cuomo, couldn’t even get a test when he was symptomatic and chose not to use his position to cut the line:

In March/April 2020, I had COVID symptoms and suffered in bed with a 104-degree temperature. I called the DOH 1-800 no to get tested, didn’t use my position to cut the line. Someone from DOH did call me back … precisely one month laterhttps://t.co/PR1PgQCq61 — Ron T. Kim (@rontkim) May 20, 2021

But for the Cuomos? Well, they’re just different:

U.S. Inquiry Into Cuomo Widens to Examine Virus Tests for ‘Specials’ https://t.co/HNNso76lf7 This is the very definition of special treatment. Think of all the time you spent away from your loved ones over holidays because of covid and then read this story. — Judith Enck (@enckj) May 20, 2021

***