Missouri attorney Mark McCloskey announced that he will be running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring GOP Sen. Roy Blunt:
"God came knocking my door disguised as an angry mob. It woke me up."@Mark__McCloskey joins @TuckerCarlson discussing his announcement that he is running for the vacating Senate seat in Missouri as a Republican. pic.twitter.com/fkVsbcXZsj
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 19, 2021
His campaign message seems pretty clear to us:
An angry mob marched to destroy my home and kill my family, I took a stand to defend them.
I am a proven fighter against the mob
When the mob comes to destroy our home, our state, our nation— I’ll defend it
I will NEVER BACK DOWN
Help me FIGHT BACK ➡️ https://t.co/8N8o1yxN6C pic.twitter.com/jR8ieWdkCc
— Mark McCloskey (@Mark__McCloskey) May 19, 2021
And he’s already reportedly raising big $ off of it:
.@Mark__McCloskey’s camp says it’s raised more than $100k since it launched earlier this eve
— Alex Isenstadt (@politicoalex) May 19, 2021
But, there is the matter of his upcoming trial related to his actions at the BLM protest outside of his home in 2020:
Mark McCloskey, lawyer facing felony charges for pointing a gun at BLM protesters, announces Senate run https://t.co/cMPtQcQaio
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 19, 2021
From the Washington Post:
Both McCloskeys were charged in July with felony weapons charges and in October for evidence-tampering, for allegedly altering one of the guns they waved at protesters. Their criminal trial is set to start on Nov. 1.
The couple was just unsuccessful in getting the case sent back in front to the grand jury:
In scheduling the trial, the judge also denied a motion from Mark and Patricia McCloskey's attorney to remand the case back to a grand jury https://t.co/LBoE7AhdTb
— Christine Byers (@ChristineDByers) April 30, 2021
Now, we expected this from Dems:
The new Republican Party in my state. The only qualification you need to run for US Senate is to wave a gun around at Black people. (See https://t.co/zauMC2QO3U)
— Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) May 18, 2021
But he will have a bruising primary against former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens:
Greitens-McCloskey GOP primary in Missouri, oh my.
— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) May 18, 2021
McCloskey’s past donations are sure to come up:
After the incident McCloskey released a statement supporting Black Lives Matter and liberal causes
He also claims "I have always been a Republican."
He's donated to radical Missouri Democrats for years, as well as to the "Moms Demand Action" anti-gun group. pic.twitter.com/onhQOgIctT
— Donny Ferguson (@DonnyFerguson) May 19, 2021
