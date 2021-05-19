Missouri attorney Mark McCloskey announced that he will be running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring GOP Sen. Roy Blunt:

But, there is the matter of his upcoming trial related to his actions at the BLM protest outside of his home in 2020:

From the Washington Post:

Both McCloskeys were charged in July with felony weapons charges and in October for evidence-tampering, for allegedly altering one of the guns they waved at protesters. Their criminal trial is set to start on Nov. 1.

The couple was just unsuccessful in getting the case sent back in front to the grand jury:

But he will have a bruising primary against former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens:

McCloskey’s past donations are sure to come up:

