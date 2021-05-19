Missouri attorney Mark McCloskey announced that he will be running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring GOP Sen. Roy Blunt:

"God came knocking my door disguised as an angry mob. It woke me up."@Mark__McCloskey joins @TuckerCarlson discussing his announcement that he is running for the vacating Senate seat in Missouri as a Republican. pic.twitter.com/fkVsbcXZsj — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 19, 2021

His campaign message seems pretty clear to us:

An angry mob marched to destroy my home and kill my family, I took a stand to defend them. I am a proven fighter against the mob When the mob comes to destroy our home, our state, our nation— I’ll defend it I will NEVER BACK DOWN Help me FIGHT BACK ➡️ https://t.co/8N8o1yxN6C pic.twitter.com/jR8ieWdkCc — Mark McCloskey (@Mark__McCloskey) May 19, 2021

And he’s already reportedly raising big $ off of it:

.@Mark__McCloskey’s camp says it’s raised more than $100k since it launched earlier this eve — Alex Isenstadt (@politicoalex) May 19, 2021

But, there is the matter of his upcoming trial related to his actions at the BLM protest outside of his home in 2020:

Mark McCloskey, lawyer facing felony charges for pointing a gun at BLM protesters, announces Senate run https://t.co/cMPtQcQaio — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 19, 2021

From the Washington Post:

The couple was just unsuccessful in getting the case sent back in front to the grand jury:

In scheduling the trial, the judge also denied a motion from Mark and Patricia McCloskey's attorney to remand the case back to a grand jury https://t.co/LBoE7AhdTb — Christine Byers (@ChristineDByers) April 30, 2021

Now, we expected this from Dems:

The new Republican Party in my state. The only qualification you need to run for US Senate is to wave a gun around at Black people. (See https://t.co/zauMC2QO3U) — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) May 18, 2021

But he will have a bruising primary against former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens:

Greitens-McCloskey GOP primary in Missouri, oh my. — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) May 18, 2021

McCloskey’s past donations are sure to come up:

After the incident McCloskey released a statement supporting Black Lives Matter and liberal causes He also claims "I have always been a Republican." He's donated to radical Missouri Democrats for years, as well as to the "Moms Demand Action" anti-gun group. pic.twitter.com/onhQOgIctT — Donny Ferguson (@DonnyFerguson) May 19, 2021

***