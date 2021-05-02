So much for following the science:

Brookline MA, the second-most educated town in the country, has decided to overrule the CDC and keep an outdoor mask mandate in place: https://t.co/CpXKDCCbKW — Alec MacGillis (@AlecMacGillis) May 3, 2021

To be clear, the CDC update on outdoor masking last week was a guidance, not an edict. To the extent that Brookline is actually overruling another authority, it's the state of Massachusetts, which eased its outdoor masking rules following the CDC shift. — Alec MacGillis (@AlecMacGillis) May 3, 2021

From the town’s COVID-19 website:

Town Manager Mel Kleckner and Health Commissioner Dr. Swannie Jett would like to inform residents that the Town of Brookline will delay compliance with the Governor’s Order to relax face coverings in certain public places. The Town of Brookline’s more restrictive outdoor face covering mandate will remain in place until it is reviewed at the next Advisory Council on Public Health meeting. This news follows Governor Charlie Baker’s announcement on Tuesday, April 27 that effective today, April 30, face coverings will only be required outside in public when it is not possible to socially distance, and at other times required by sector-specific guidance. “Out of an abundance of caution and in our residents’ best interests, the Town of Brookline will not follow suit with the state’s decision to lift the outdoor mask mandate today,” Dr. Jett said. “Our face covering requirement has served as a protective layer that limits the possibility of spreading COVID-19 and we are reluctant to relax it at this time without further public input and review by the Advisory Council on Public Health.”

Virtue signaling is more important than “the science” in liberal enclaves like Brookline https://t.co/QGKi10Bvgi — Jesse Hunt (@JJHunt10) May 3, 2021

We are witnessing an episode of mass hysteria. I don’t think that’s an exaggeration. https://t.co/ahk6bGlwSm — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) May 3, 2021

An infectious disease expert and Brookline resident said there should be no town mandate to wear a mask outside:

As a proud Brookline resident, one take:

– fine for people to wear masks outside if they want to do so

– it's not necessary for covid prevention in nearly all real-world situations

– therefore it shouldn't be a town mandate to wear a mask outside

More: https://t.co/tv4HFx1pmo https://t.co/fVmwwGZw2E — Paul Sax (@PaulSaxMD) May 3, 2021

Brookline also kept their schools closed:

Good time to re-up @NoreenMalone's great piece about Brookline's resistance to reopening schools, despite having heaps of parental expertise on how to do it safely: https://t.co/SnPy0pUDEn — Alec MacGillis (@AlecMacGillis) May 3, 2021

And this is happening in other liberal enclaves:

Well, at least it’s not everywhere:

I live in Chicago. You might have heard of it, it's a fairly Democratic small town. I keep close tabs on mask usage in my very gentrified lefty part of the city, and outdoors at least it's plummeting, which honestly is a good sign. Everyone wears one inside. All. https://t.co/d6ohbPZdRd — Jeff B., who on earth is this guy?? (@EsotericCD) May 3, 2021

