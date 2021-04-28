A large group of parents protesting against the Vail, Arizona school district’s mask mandate derailed a board meeting on Tuesday with board members choosing to cancel the meeting and flee the venue instead of listening to their concerns:

We're in Vail where a group of parents that wants the school district to do away with a mask requirement for kids are gathering outside district headquarters. There was a school board meeting scheduled for tonight. @KVOA pic.twitter.com/6lbOBmATjE — Eric Fink (@EricMillerFink) April 28, 2021

Cowards:

I have heard that within the last few minutes, the board cancelled the meeting because of safety concerns. Working to confirm. @KVOA — Eric Fink (@EricMillerFink) April 28, 2021

Parents, as you might imagine, were upset at the board’s decision:

Emotions quite high.. Parents demanding answers from the sheriff's deputy as to why the school board left. The deputy trying to explain the meeting is canceled for tonight. @KVOA pic.twitter.com/nutYVKkShM — Eric Fink (@EricMillerFink) April 28, 2021

The parents even voted in a new board who then voted to end the mask mandate:

The Vail School Board fled tonight's board meeting before it began because they didn't want to hear frustrated parents give reasons why the mask mandate should end. So the parents elected a new board and voted to end the mask requirement. Brilliant! https://t.co/wL87jcYFcn — Garret Lewis (@GarretLewis) April 28, 2021

Although, that’s not how school board members are chosen:

Quite a night here in Vail. Some parents voted in the hallway to elect a new school board. This has no merit as school board members must be elected in an actual election. I’ll have the latest from a wild night coming up at 10. @KVOA pic.twitter.com/5D6qUXWAi7 — Eric Fink (@EricMillerFink) April 28, 2021

A Facebook account posted video of the meeting with this summary of what went down:

Vail School Board violates Arizona open meeting law, refuse to hear from the people, and goes home. So, the People hold quorum, call their own meeting to order, elect a new School Board, and immediately vote to CANCEL the mask mandate – along with voting to disallow any medical procedure being forced on the children or employees.

This is how you take back power from a tyrannical government.

Great work to the parents of the students in Vail School Disrict.

WATCH:

***