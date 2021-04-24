It’s come to this. . .

Protestors turned vandals defaced the USS Maine monument in NYC’s Central Park on Thursday night:

We respect's everyone right to peacefully protest, but vandalism is not part of peaceful protest. We are working to de-escalate the situation to prevent further damage from occurring. pic.twitter.com/UQ9FVl6f69 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 23, 2021

Six arrests were made:

6 arrested by NYPD, USS Maine monument vandalized in Columbus Circle protest https://t.co/4aPXKaOr4K pic.twitter.com/j35ZwDt3KI — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) April 23, 2021

We’d ask “why this particular monument?” but what’s the point? It’s just destruction for destruction’s sake:

Statue at Central Park in Columbus Circle in New York, NY vandalized on April 22, 2021 pic.twitter.com/wsRfv4fjvh — Kyle Mazza (@KyleMazzaWUNF) April 23, 2021

The NYPD later released these two photos of the suspects:

🚨WANTED for MAKING GRAFFITI: Do you know them? On 4/22/21 at approx 10:06 PM, opposite 10 Columbus Circle in Manhattan, the individuals threw red paint on the USS Maine Monument, then fled on foot. Any info, DM @NYPDTips or call them anonymously at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/gidWVYa2wJ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 23, 2021

***