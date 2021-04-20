Because it’s Florida, Dem Ag. Commissioner Nikki Fried — a likely challenger to Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2022 — is now apparently breaking with her party that supports higher taxes to fund the government. Has she told President Biden about this yet?

Minutes before midnight, @GovRonDeSantis signed a bill into law which raises your taxes by a billion dollars. — Nikki Fried (@nikkifried) April 20, 2021

And her tweet is, SURPRISE, not entirely accurate. What DeSantis did sign is a new law that will create $1 billion in revenues from “new enforcement of sales taxes technically already owed on purchases Floridians make from out-of-state sellers, but which few Floridians pay”:

Clarification: bill requires online businesses to COLLECT & REMIT Florida sales taxes. $1B revenue to come from “new enforcement of sales taxes technically already owed on purchases Floridians make from out-of-state sellers, but which few Floridians pay.”https://t.co/QZYzfrs5cX — Christina Pushaw • ქრისტინე (@ChristinaPushaw) April 20, 2021

This will not go the way she thinks it will go:

I hope Amazon sees this! — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) April 20, 2021

But we’re already seeing the media parrot these Dem talking points:

Nice disinformation headline @orlandosentinel! Thanks for using the @FlaDems talking points to frame, but including the ACTUAL substance of the bill all the way down in *Paragraph 10* of your article. pic.twitter.com/hiuXlmXqTB — Christina Pushaw • ქრისტინე (@ChristinaPushaw) April 20, 2021

By the way, the taxes collected will be used to offset taxes Florida businesses already pay:

Gov. Ron DeSantis late Monday signed into law a plan to require out-of-state online retailers to collect sales taxes on purchases made by Floridians, with the estimated $1 billion a year in revenue going to curb a pair of taxes on Florida businesses. https://t.co/ge0V5Pqj9w — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) April 20, 2021

Dems are spinning it as a “tax cut for biz, while characterizing it as a regressive tax on working people”:

Some of the money collected under SB 50 would be transferred to the state’s unemployment trust fund and would reduce unemployment taxes for businesses. Democrats (and some GOP’ers) see this as a tax cut for biz, while characterizing it as a regressive tax on working people. — Peter Schorsch (@PeterSchorschFL) April 20, 2021

In summary:

Online shoppers in Florida will pay more. Businesses will get a tax break.https://t.co/pFVgkP4yQh — Marc R. Masferrer (@MRMasferrer) April 20, 2021

