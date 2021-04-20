Because it’s Florida, Dem Ag. Commissioner Nikki Fried — a likely challenger to Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2022 — is now apparently breaking with her party that supports higher taxes to fund the government. Has she told President Biden about this yet?

And her tweet is, SURPRISE, not entirely accurate. What DeSantis did sign is a new law that will create $1 billion in revenues from “new enforcement of sales taxes technically already owed on purchases Floridians make from out-of-state sellers, but which few Floridians pay”:

This will not go the way she thinks it will go:

But we’re already seeing the media parrot these Dem talking points:

By the way, the taxes collected will be used to offset taxes Florida businesses already pay:

Dems are spinning it as a “tax cut for biz, while characterizing it as a regressive tax on working people”:

In summary:

