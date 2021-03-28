Sen. Ted Cruz shared a video on Sunday of a Biden political operative attempting to block cameras filming inside the “soft-sided” CBP facility in Donna, TX:

How far is Joe Biden going to stop the American people from seeing inside the Donna CBP facility? Biden sent a political operative from DC to block our cameras and even threatened another senator to obstruct legitimate congressional oversight. pic.twitter.com/vHT2U7Nh1z — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 28, 2021

Where is team “dEmOcRaCy DiEs iN dArKnEsS” now?

“Please give the people dignity and respect” she says while hiding the fact that they’ve tossed these people in pens literally on top of one another at an unprecedented rate. — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) March 28, 2021

“It doesn’t get much worse than this”:

It doesn’t get much worse than this. What a terrible look for the Biden administration. https://t.co/qUG1lDExhD — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 28, 2021

And imagine, just for a second, that it was Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sharing this two years ago instead of Ted Cruz:

Where is AOC and her white garbed knights? "Respect the people" indeed. pic.twitter.com/YW2wyhKZmK — Howard Steele (@HowardSteele5) March 28, 2021

But now? Not, it’s different because Orange Man Bad is Orange Man Gone:

Watch the emotional manipulation this woman attempts in the video. Just 2 years ago her party was demanding to see photos & videos inside these facilities. Trump let the media in. Biden won’t let them in. He’s trying to hide what he’s doing. Proud of @TedCruz. https://t.co/2dTYyHPh9T — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 28, 2021

