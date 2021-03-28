Sen. Ted Cruz shared a video on Sunday of a Biden political operative attempting to block cameras filming inside the “soft-sided” CBP facility in Donna, TX:

Where is team “dEmOcRaCy DiEs iN dArKnEsS” now?

“It doesn’t get much worse than this”:

And imagine, just for a second, that it was Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sharing this two years ago instead of Ted Cruz:

But now? Not, it’s different because Orange Man Bad is Orange Man Gone:

