Krispy Kreme is incentivizing people to get the Covid-19 vaccine by giving away a donut a day until the end of the year to those who show their proof of vaccination at any of their stores across the nation:

Krispy Kreme has come up with a way to make getting the Covid-19 vaccine extra sweet. Through the end of the year, if you take your vaccination card to any Krispy Kreme location in the US, you can get a free glazed doughnut each day. https://t.co/v6P9tB3eZS — CNN (@CNN) March 23, 2021

But to Dr. Leana Wen, the former head of Planned Parenthood, people can’t be trusted to *choose* a donut:

Hey @krispykreme, I love that you want to thank people for getting the #covid19 #vaccine! Every incentive helps & free donuts may help move the needle. However, donuts are a treat that's not good for health if eaten every day. Here's my suggestion for what to do instead: (1/4) — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) March 24, 2021

Pro-choice in the sheets, anti-choice in the street on the way to Krispy Kreme?

First, if someone indeed eats an Original Glazed #KrispyKreme donut every day as your offer provides, and changed no other aspects of their diet/exercise, they'd gain approximately 15 pounds by the end of 2021. I'm sure that's not your intention. (2/4)https://t.co/220RPIkL2V — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) March 24, 2021

Donuts for charity is acceptable, however:

Why not give vaccinated people a box of donuts to give to an organization of their choice instead? They can bring it to their office, donate it to charity, share with their friends, or eat it all themselves if they really want. Do it as a one-time offer of appreciation. (3/4) — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) March 24, 2021

Guys, she’s a public-health expert so we better listen to her:

As a public health expert, I can't endorse a diet of daily donuts. Still, I appreciate @krispykreme's out-of-the-box thinking & hope that other companies will join in to incentivize #vaccines. Vaccines protect all of us, and it takes all of us to end the #covid19 pandemic! (4/4) — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) March 24, 2021

As you might expect, this advice didn’t go over very well from all sides of the political spectrum:

Really hoping the anti-fun crusade doesn't crest before pub date. https://t.co/zCrWeGjoGG — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) March 24, 2021

or just give people a donut https://t.co/6KvHu5om9B — Oliver Willis (@owillis) March 24, 2021

This is why people hate doctors. Who is reasonable trekking to Krispy Kreme EVERY SINGLE DAY for ONE donut in a PANASONIC? Just say you hate fat people and go goddamn. All this concern trolling over something people *might* do? https://t.co/WcpbiDWJf4 — 🌈📽️🇹🇹✨Catherine Young (@battymamzelle) March 24, 2021

Dear Krispy Kreme, May I have her daily doughnut, too? Many thanks. https://t.co/Wfv2I9n5wm — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) March 24, 2021

The absolute worst, least effective approach to public health messaging. I don't understand why so many high-ranking healthcare professionals don't get that this approach damages the public's perception of health advocacy. https://t.co/W8KjK6LThg — Tom and Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) March 24, 2021

compromise: we’re allowed to get vaccinated so long as we never enjoy anything again https://t.co/DmQ5FSnnxN — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) March 24, 2021

I will eat another donut for every tweet complaining about the free vaccine donuts. Your move doctor https://t.co/32huyOd8eP — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) March 24, 2021

Stigmatizing people for their weight harms public health. Anyone who is taking advantage of a free daily donut probably needs the free food more than they need to be lectured about a hypothetical 15 pounds. https://t.co/OqRxlpinBg — Robert L. Reece, PhD (@PhuzzieSlippers) March 24, 2021

The last 12 months have been abjectly wretched for a lot of people. If they want to eat 21 donuts a day for a whole year, I say have at it. https://t.co/Q4uhDQ1Iaa — Mo Egger (@MoEgger1530) March 24, 2021

I’m literally going out and buying a doughnut now, just to spite her. https://t.co/jHgjcFEs60 — Zora O’Neill 🦔 (@zora) March 24, 2021

Maybe this is the unity President Biden promised?

***