Krispy Kreme is incentivizing people to get the Covid-19 vaccine by giving away a donut a day until the end of the year to those who show their proof of vaccination at any of their stores across the nation:

But to Dr. Leana Wen, the former head of Planned Parenthood, people can’t be trusted to *choose* a donut:

Pro-choice in the sheets, anti-choice in the street on the way to Krispy Kreme?

Donuts for charity is acceptable, however:

Guys, she’s a public-health expert so we better listen to her:

As you might expect, this advice didn’t go over very well from all sides of the political spectrum:

Maybe this is the unity President Biden promised?

