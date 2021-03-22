Elderly socialist Bernie Sanders called out billionaire Elon Musk over the weekend, tweeting that his “level of greed is not only immoral” but “it is unsustainable as well”:

We are in a moment in American history where two guys — Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos — own more wealth than the bottom 40% of people in this country. That level of greed and inequality is not only immoral. It is unsustainable. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 18, 2021

Musk fired back, saying he is “accumulating resources to help make life multiplanetary & extend the light of consciousness to the stars”

I am accumulating resources to help make life multiplanetary & extend the light of consciousness to the stars — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 21, 2021

Maybe he shouldn’t try to sound like a Bond villain, however?

this is billionaire for “I am trying to colonize and privatize outer space” https://t.co/tAcx9OWfAU — Christine Sydelko (@csydelko) March 21, 2021

And this response did not help him with blue-check libs:

I love space. Also: Tax all of this man's money. https://t.co/39XiP2nkgN — Kristine Beckerle (@K_Beckerle) March 21, 2021

Every day this man logs on and face plants in broad daylight, determined to prove to the world that we need a wealth cap https://t.co/E5A2gDGXg9 — ricky montgomery (@rohmontgomery) March 21, 2021

If I were the government I would simply tax billionaires out of existence as they are a plague upon this good earth https://t.co/pGr2yGAkjX — Kate Aronoff (@KateAronoff) March 21, 2021

The path to the multi-planetary life is based on collaboration and collective decision-making — not a single man hoarding wealth. https://t.co/2G6rOFtZvj pic.twitter.com/H8t9dk41dz — Max Berger (@maxberger) March 21, 2021

Sanders has gone after Musk before:

What a hypocrite. Elon Musk has received billions in corporate welfare from U.S. taxpayers. Now he wants to stop 30 million Americans who lost jobs from receiving $600 a week in unemployment benefits, while his wealth has gone up by $46.7 billion over the past 4 months. Pathetic. https://t.co/hECaTul3ZI — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 24, 2020

Musk is going to have to hide his money on Mars if this keeps up:

While 40 million Americans face eviction, Elon Musk has nearly tripled his wealth over the past four months and now has a net worth of more than $70 billion. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 5, 2020

And find someone in your life who loves you as much as Bernie love bashing billionaires:

The very, very rich are getting much richer during the pandemic: ⬆️$73 billion: Jeff Bezos

⬆️$45 billion: Elon Musk

⬆️$31 billion: Mark Zuckerberg

⬆️$28 billion: Bill Gates

⬆️$19 billion: L Page

⬆️$19 billion: Sergey Brin Total: $215 billion Tax their wealth. Break up Big Tech — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 29, 2020

