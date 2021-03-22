Elderly socialist Bernie Sanders called out billionaire Elon Musk over the weekend, tweeting that his “level of greed is not only immoral” but “it is unsustainable as well”:

Musk fired back, saying he is “accumulating resources to help make life multiplanetary & extend the light of consciousness to the stars”

Maybe he shouldn’t try to sound like a Bond villain, however?

And this response did not help him with blue-check libs:

Sanders has gone after Musk before:

Musk is going to have to hide his money on Mars if this keeps up:

And find someone in your life who loves you as much as Bernie love bashing billionaires:

