Roberta Jacobson, the White House border czar, just said at the daily press briefing that the Biden administration will request $4 billion in aid for Central America to help stop the migrant surge:

Roberta Jacobson at WH press briefing: Ask of $4 billion for Central America will be part of foreign assistance package request. — Sabrina Rodríguez (@sabrod123) March 10, 2021

“We know how to get money to communities that are most likely to send migrants,” she said:

Roberta Jackson of the NSC on how the Biden admin plans to spend $4 billion immigration request. "We know how to get money to communities that are most likely to send migrants," she says. She adds that aid to hurricane-struck locations are priority. — Anders Hagstrom (@Hagstrom_Anders) March 10, 2021

She did admit these investments may not pay off for years:

WH border coordinator Roberta Jacobson on the $4 billion Biden is seeking to stabilize Central American nations: "Only by addressing root causes can we break the cycle of desperation." Such investments is clearly needed but may not pay off fo years — Ben Schamisso (@schamisso) March 10, 2021

So, sure, more money for street lights. Keep up the good work, everyone:

Interesting answer from Roberta Jacobson of the NSC here. Has the U.S. really paid for streetlights in South American countries in an effort to reduce immigration? pic.twitter.com/BG3DB50io4 — Anders Hagstrom (@Hagstrom_Anders) March 10, 2021

She also told migrants that our border is not open and they shouldn’t come to the U.S.:

Biden's border czar, Roberta Jacobson, warns migrants not to come to U.S. as DOS re-starts the CAM program to reunite migrant children with parents. "The border is not open," she said. https://t.co/1eWUf0Xgq8 — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) March 10, 2021

She said it in Spanish, too, so you know she means business (although she got it wrong the first time):

Jacobson, after being passed a note, cleaned up her message about the border being closed which she'd delivered (incorrectly at first) in Spanish. The first time, she said: "la frontera no esta cerrada." Just now: "la frontera esta cerrada." — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) March 10, 2021

You’d think, right?

Great question from @nancycordes: Shouldn't the administration have been better equipped to handle this influx of migrant children at the border given the change in policy? — Caitlin Huey-Burns (@CHueyBurns) March 10, 2021

And she won’t call what’s happening a “crisis”:

Jackson says she isn't "trying to be cute" but doesn't directly answer when asked by @kaitlancollins if there's a crisis at the border — "Whatever you call it, it doesn't change what we're doing" — Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) March 10, 2021

She did, however, admit that people did believe they’d have a better shot at staying in America under Preisdent Biden:

Jacobson answers @pdoocy question about whether it's "a coincidence" border crossing attempts spiked after Biden took office: "The idea that a more humane policy would be in place may have driven people to make that decision," she said. — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) March 10, 2021

Watch a clip here: