Roberta Jacobson, the White House border czar, just said at the daily press briefing that the Biden administration will request $4 billion in aid for Central America to help stop the migrant surge:

“We know how to get money to communities that are most likely to send migrants,” she said:

She did admit these investments may not pay off for years:

So, sure, more money for street lights. Keep up the good work, everyone:

She also told migrants that our border is not open and they shouldn’t come to the U.S.:

She said it in Spanish, too, so you know she means business (although she got it wrong the first time):

You’d think, right?

And she won’t call what’s happening a “crisis”:

She did, however, admit that people did believe they’d have a better shot at staying in America under Preisdent Biden:

Watch a clip here:

