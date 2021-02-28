Gov. Andrew Cuomo could finally be in real trouble as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other prominent NY Dems are calling for an independent investigation and “not one led by an individual selected by the Governor”:

Lindsey Boylan and Charlotte Bennett’s detailed accounts of sexual harassment by Gov. Cuomo are extremely serious and painful to read. There must be an independent investigation – not one led by an individual selected by the Governor, but by the office of the Attorney General. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 28, 2021

The judge chosen to run the investigation is not independent, to say the least:

The judge who Cuomo tapped to conduct the "independent" review was hired at Zuckerman Spaeder in 2013 by longtime Cuomo adviser Steven Cohen. Absolute joke. https://t.co/upcRxANW2e pic.twitter.com/ISTGr7RlrO — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 28, 2021

Of note, Gov. Cuomo will not give state AG Tish James the same power he had as state AG when investigating Governors Spitzer and Paterson:

This is so Cuomo. He says AG Tish James can only take part in investigation if Cuomo ally Janet DiFiore (whom he appointed as chief judge) has veto power over her decision. When *he* was AG, Cuomo investigated governors Spitzer and Paterson, with no such conditions. https://t.co/aYyK22YBPl — Blake Zeff (@blakezeff) February 28, 2021

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand also called on AG James to lead the investigation:

Gillibrand on Cuomo: “These allegations are serious and deeply concerning. As requested by Attorney General James, the matter should be referred to her office so that she can conduct a transparent, independent and thorough investigation with subpoena power.” — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) February 28, 2021

Other prominent NY Dems are saying the same thing, too:

My statement on the allegations of sexual harassment by Governor Cuomo: pic.twitter.com/3aIniWFzJ0 — Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) February 28, 2021

My statement on the allegations of sexual harassment by Governor Cuomo: pic.twitter.com/lRlr7WUfiU — Congressman Antonio Delgado (@repdelgado) February 28, 2021

This is no joke. There must be an independent investigation into these allegations. The accused CANNOT appoint the investigator. PERIOD. https://t.co/a7AcScvV9f — Kathleen Rice (@RepKathleenRice) February 28, 2021

I am deeply troubled by recent allegations of sexual harassment against Governor Cuomo. I am calling for a transparent and independent investigation now. — Grace Meng (@Grace4NY) February 28, 2021

But there are also calls for Gov. Cuomo to resign:

#BREAKING: Tonight I issued a statement regarding assertions of sexual harassment against Governor Cuomo. As a New Yorker, a legislator, Chair of the Senate Ethics and Internal Governance Committee, and a survivor of sexual abuse, I am calling for Governor Cuomo to resign. pic.twitter.com/2aKiN8CIkR — Alessandra Biaggi (@SenatorBiaggi) February 28, 2021

And:

Blake is the former vice-chair of the DNC https://t.co/ZUXkxGerzw — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) February 28, 2021

Now, let’s see if anything happens as there is a history in NY:

Notable tho how many *haven't* gone that far yet. They may if more emerges. But it's a reminder of how many previous scandals Cuomo has gotten re-elected after. https://t.co/RDiSljkX0c — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 28, 2021

