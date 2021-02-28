Gov. Andrew Cuomo could finally be in real trouble as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other prominent NY Dems are calling for an independent investigation and “not one led by an individual selected by the Governor”:

The judge chosen to run the investigation is not independent, to say the least:

Of note, Gov. Cuomo will not give state AG Tish James the same power he had as state AG when investigating Governors Spitzer and Paterson:

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand also called on AG James to lead the investigation:

Other prominent NY Dems are saying the same thing, too:

But there are also calls for Gov. Cuomo to resign:

And:

Now, let’s see if anything happens as there is a history in NY:

