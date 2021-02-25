Dems, YOU have a problem on schools.

Here’s the NYT’s Nick Kristof blasting “Democratic leaders, especially out West, have been too lackadaisical about reopening schools”:

In my new column, just posted, I argue that Democratic leaders, especially out West, have been too lackadaisical about reopening schools and that school closures are causing some students and the US permanent damage. https://t.co/cK7fPaBr7f — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) February 25, 2021

Is this the unity Joe Biden promised?

This is a scandal bringing together people from across the political spectrum. Anyone paying attention would recognize what has been happening is indefensible. The science is uncontested, the damage is indisputable, and the culprits are obvious. https://t.co/qSkg4GFLTG — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 25, 2021

Kristof went on to warn about the long-term implications of this lost school year:

Yes, there are risks in reopening schools. But we're also seeing enormous risks in keeping them closed: more dropouts, less learning, widening race and class gaps. One Fed study warns that these will hold back the US economy until today's kids retire 70 years from now. — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) February 25, 2021

“But it’s ridiculous that we prioritize serving drinks in bars, not serving kids in schools”:

Maybe there'll be some situations where we have to keep schools closed. But it's ridiculous that we prioritize serving drinks in bars, not serving kids in schools. — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) February 25, 2021

And he wants journos to hold Dem accountable for not doing more:

So if we hold Republicans' feet to the fire for bungling Covid-19 management and masking last year, let's also hold Democrats' feet to the fire for not doing more to reopen schools. Lots of data in the column: https://t.co/cK7fPaBr7f Please read. — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) February 25, 2021

Well, good luck with that.

