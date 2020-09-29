Cal Cunningham, a North Carolina Dem running against incumbent GOP Sen. Thom Tillis, tweeted this photo out to highlight his state’s fantastic BBQ:
There's nothing better than BBQ—except for winning this Senate seat, of course. pic.twitter.com/oEsDXIZ5O2
— Cal Cunningham (@CalforNC) September 28, 2020
But it’s really just a plea to buy swag from his campaign store:
Want an apron of your own? Visit https://t.co/JVgJkxfKiF.
— Cal Cunningham (@CalforNC) September 28, 2020
And even worse for the NC Dem? Many folks had some issues with his photo. Namely, where’s the BBQ?
Sir, I don't see any barbecue here. https://t.co/m7kiERVKui
— Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) September 29, 2020
Sir, that’s a grill:
this is not bbq. this is grilling https://t.co/aZDUlOZJmu
— Josh Perry (@MrJoshPerry) September 29, 2020
Is it even on?
This is one of the saddest things I’ve ever seen.
The grill isn’t on…. nor is it a smoker.
Shame. https://t.co/2ZlDmThnCj
— Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) September 29, 2020
A grill with hot dogs and hamburger buns:
Apparently Cal's idea of NC BBQ is hot dogs and hamburgers cc @michael_steel @DougHeye https://t.co/2HHrmNg6HJ
— Jesse Hunt (@JJHunt10) September 29, 2020
And those are the fancy buns, too:
Nothing says North Carolina like brioche buns… https://t.co/MyLmgLddu0
— Lanhee J. Chen (@lanheechen) September 29, 2020
Doesn’t everyone BBQ hot dogs with a spatula on a gas grill?
Cunningham is FROM LEXINGTON.
How does this tweet happen?
The propane grill… the spatula… the hot dog buns(?) https://t.co/7RhkPmUVXQ
— Dianne Gallagher (@DianneG) September 29, 2020
Lexington is the “home of North Carolina BBQ,” too:
Cal grew up in Lexington, NC, which is the home of North Carolina BBQ — I used to cover that town and its BBQ Festival. Surprised his Senate handlers had him take a picture with hot dog buns and an actual grill, which has no use in Lexington style BBQ. https://t.co/xLafMxwHdg
— Marty Kady (@mkady) September 29, 2020
Game over?
Dude, you're running for a statewide seat in North Carolina, and you're pretending burgers and dogs are barbecue? https://t.co/fFkAj3qcBK
— Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) September 29, 2020
***