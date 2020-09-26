Joe Biden’s campaign schedule and its lack of public appearances has gotten so bad that even Dems are going on the record to call him out.

From the AP:

LOL. She found out on TV that he was coming to Charlotte? Great advance work, Joe:

Trump is going to campaign for NC, that’s for sure:

A Dem party official in Texas criticized Joe for using COVID-19 as an excuse, telling the former VP to get on his private plane and hit the road:

This is starting to feel a lot like 2016 when Hillary thought she didn’t need to go to Wisconsin:

He better turn in one helluva debate on Tuesday:

 

***

