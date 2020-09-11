Melania Trump was trending earlier tonight because blue-check libs were angry after she appeared not to say the Pledge of Allegiance at the 9/11 ceremony in Shanksville, PA:

President Trump recites the Pledge of Allegiance at this morning's 9/11 commemoration in Shanksville, PA. pic.twitter.com/KZPWjai9ye — The Recount (@therecount) September 11, 2020

Some of the hate directed at the first lady:

Melania ain’t say 1 line of that Pledge of Allegiance… — Kojo Ebro (@oldmanebro) September 11, 2020

MELANIA TAKES A METAPHORICAL KNEE!!!!!! 😐 https://t.co/ZPLWk0e6Xi — Marie Myung-Ok 명옥 Lee (@MarieMyungOkLee) September 11, 2020

Some are suggesting she didn’t know the words:

what seems strange is that, even if Melania didn't know the words to the Pledge of Allegiance, she would have made more of an effort to participate, as virtually anyone would do. such listlessness, indifference–we yearn for the faux-boyish "sincerity" of the Bushes, at least. https://t.co/ys8asMqk0o — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) September 11, 2020

Why are you unwilling to say the pledge of allegiance, Melania? Are you bored? Un-American? Do you just not care about commemorating the dead? — Lynn Comella (@LynnComella) September 11, 2020

It got really ugly:

You refused to say the #PledgeOfAllegiance today. No one cares about your fake 'reflections'… #Melania #Trump — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) September 11, 2020

Melania can’t even recite the Pledge Of Allegiance and you’re going to tell me that fucking birther racist asshole speaks any languages. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 11, 2020

Stay classy, libs:

She barely speaks English. You can’t expect her to have memorized the pledge. 😂 — 𝙸𝙽𝚃. 𝚁𝙰𝚅𝙴𝙽𝚆𝙾𝙾𝙳 𝙵𝙸𝙻𝙼𝚂 – 𝙽𝙸𝙶𝙷𝚃 (@shaun_obanion) September 11, 2020

***