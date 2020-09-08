The Miami Herald is really putting some major-league spin on what is awful polling news for the Biden campaign:

The paper is even burying their own headline, which reads “Biden is struggling to win Miami Latinos, new poll finds. Will it cost him Florida?”:

And by struggling, they do mean struggling as Biden is not only underperforming Hillary Clinton, but he’s also underperforming Andrew Gillum and Bill Nelson in 2018:

Hillary Clinton won Miami-Dade by 30 points, which shows you how much trouble Biden is in:

Goodbye, Florida?

Biden will need to do better than 2018 Dems, that’s for sure:

FWIW, journos in the state have been warning of this:

