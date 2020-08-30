President Trump toured Louisiana and Texas to survey the damage from Hurricane Laura on Saturday. . .

. . .and FEMA is already on the ground. . .

. . .but the conditions are “pretty bad,” to say the least:

Estimates are that it’s going to take weeks to get the power back in some areas:

This is based on new surveys of the damage:

“The more we learn about the damage to SW Louisiana’s infrastructure the worse it seems to get”:

Some areas will need to rebuild the power grid “from the ground up”:

Progress, however, is being made:

Tragically, 16 people lost their lives related to the storm:

Prayers up to everyone impacted by this disaster.

