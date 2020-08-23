You know, it would be easier to take all the blue-check libs angry at Melania Trump for removing the trees from the Rose Garden seriously if they were able to 1. correctly identify the trees that were removed and 2. admit the trees were moved and not cut down. For the record, they are crabapple trees, not cherry trees:

Notably absent from updated Rose Garden are the ten crabapple trees – five per side – that were part of the original 1962 design. The trees, I am told, were removed to the off-campus White House gardening center for care. They will eventually be replanted on the WH grounds. pic.twitter.com/jYqlDCCoVH — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) August 22, 2020

Looking forward to the Vox explanation on this one:

Taking out the cherry trees and replacing them with a sidewalk does not seem like an improvement https://t.co/D3MlpHuI81 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 22, 2020

Harvard professors get it wrong, too:

Wait a minute!?!?!?!?! Did Melania as First Lady do what George Washington allegedly did as a child

—chop down the cherry tree????#RoseGardenMassacre https://t.co/x3KRneZLjP — 𝐑𝐞𝐯. 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐦 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐬 (@CornellWBrooks) August 23, 2020

Actress Mia Farrow:

Melania killed the cherry trees — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) August 22, 2020

And actor Christoper Titus:

God you’re dumb.

What makes you think I was shaming?

Our First Lady is a nude model who just destroyed 60 year old cherry trees to make the people’s house look like a small airport in the south. https://t.co/8JSr8P4qA5 — Christopher Titus (@TitusNation) August 22, 2020

Hollywood, do better:

Get those cherry trees back 🙏🏿🙏🏿🌹🌹🌹🌹 — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) August 23, 2020

Would this LA Times opinion writer call getting the name of the tree wrong “fake news”?

Melania cut down a cherry tree & drained the life out of the landscape — but would call that fake news https://t.co/gTmxrYOXRh — Virginia Heffernan (@page88) August 22, 2020

The Bulwark’s Jim Swift calls it criminal even:

Getting rid of the cherry blossom trees was criminal IMHO. — Jim Swift (@JimSwiftDC) August 23, 2020

Does it even matter that the weren’t cut down?

The ultimate ‘let them eat cake.’ And the main difference I can see is that #MelaniasRoseGarden cut down all the iconic cherry blossom trees… https://t.co/7vx5ezax9K — Marion McKeone (@marionmckeone) August 23, 2020

Actually, it was!

Yeah, getting rid of all those pesky cherry trees was SUCH an improvement. — Ken Ellis (@kenduque) August 23, 2020

Take them seriously but not literally:

Just waking up to this ‘story, do I have this right:

Taking down statues of George Washington in public gardens without authorization- cool.

Taking down cherry trees in a garden with authorization- not cool. https://t.co/Di0X8qmAYD — VBTheWise (@VBTheWise) August 23, 2020

Others criticized the job the landscapers did while also misidentifying the trees:

Look at the state of that turf-laying. Seriously, my brother and I did a better job on my garden. We also didn't tear out a load of cherry trees planted 60 years ago by Jackie Kennedy. https://t.co/MheambvMZx — James Brownsell (@JamesBrownsell) August 23, 2020

And we’ll end it with this over-the-top hyperbole:

Imagine cutting down Jackie Kennedy’s cherry trees. These people are not humans connected to anything with a soul. — Audrey Wauchope Lieberstein (@audreyalison) August 23, 2020

