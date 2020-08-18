Oregon Dem. Rep. Peter DeFazio chained himself to a mailbox to show how committed he is to protecting the USPS and the right to vote:

They’re trying to tear apart our Postal Service piece by piece. But Peter DeFazio is defending our right to vote (and every mailbox in America). #USPSisEssential #USPS #SaveThePostOffice pic.twitter.com/f9s6syjuA9 — Peter DeFazio (@DeFazio4Oregon) August 18, 2020

What. A. Tool:

This is not mentally healthy. https://t.co/51BvxnZ0lQ — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) August 19, 2020

Everything just keeps getting dumber and there’s no end in sight:

Chaining yourself to a mailbox is the 2020 version of shooting a copy of the ACA? https://t.co/hR2OmUsw5i — Ginger Gibson (@GingerGibson) August 19, 2020

Oregon, come get your man:

I always knew Oregon had strange people. This just confirms it. https://t.co/u3iBdxgq1m — Beth Baumann (@eb454) August 19, 2020

But it’s an even dumber version of QAnon:

Just when I thought that the post office stuff couldn't be the QAnon equivalent on the left. https://t.co/is8BC7MHco — Nathaniel Wright (@NateAndHist) August 19, 2020

Thank God for the Senate:

The House of Representatives really is just street theater and performance art. https://t.co/xd2fPuJXfe — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 19, 2020

