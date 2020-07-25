President Trump signed four executive orders on Friday aimed at lowering prescription drug prices, including one mandating “most favored nation pricing for drugs that Medicare Part B pays for”:

Meaning, the U.S. will no longer pay more for the same drugs that wealthy European nations are getting at a discount:

The other three orders summarized here:

The drug industry isn’t happy about it:

Nor are Dems who don’t think the president is going far enough:

The drug industry has a month to come up with an alternative:

