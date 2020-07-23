It appears protesters in Seattle are a little jealous of Portland getting all the attention and have started trashing businesses again near the Capitol Hill area:

No big deal, just a little arson:

“Peaceful” protesters, right?

Thankfully fire units were able to quickly respond:

And nobody was injured:

But the damage was “significant”:

Photos:

Video:

***

