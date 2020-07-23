Breaking news out of New York City where a federal judge has just ordered Michael Cohen released from jail and back to home confinement:

Judge Alvin Hellerstein ruled that Cohen’s release agreement was in violation of his First Amendment rights:

Trending

Cohen must be released by 2 p.m. on Friday:

Cohen is reportedly writing a tell-all book about the president:

More here:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Michael Cohen