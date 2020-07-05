The Hill, despite admitting its error, has yet to delete this totally BS headline claiming “South Dakota governor calls removal of Confederate statues effort to ‘discredit’ founding fathers”:
South Dakota governor calls removal of Confederate statues effort to "discredit" founding fathers https://t.co/kHZSm2RPmB pic.twitter.com/4cRWixU0vJ
— The Hill (@thehill) July 4, 2020
Well, the did correct it but the tweet is still up and going viral:
If you read the full text of her remarks, she does not seem to be talking about Confederate statues. https://t.co/TjGsbzVEEW @thehill should correct this. https://t.co/eQgpPpi0Fr
— Cathy Young (@CathyYoung63) July 4, 2020
“Flat-out false”:
This headline is flat-out false. Even story says she never mentioned Confederate statues. https://t.co/JLmTWeaG31
— Brit Hume (@brithume) July 5, 2020
Here’s the correction:
FYI pic.twitter.com/rD5P4NA1p2
— JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) July 5, 2020
But do they even care?
This is a lie. This is a lie. This is a lie. This is a lie. This is a lie. This is a lie. This is a lie. This is a lie. This is a lie. This is a lie. This is a lie. This is a lie. This is a lie. This is a lie. This is a lie. This is a lie. This is a lie. This is a lie. This is a https://t.co/voLdVh6umB
— Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) July 5, 2020
This:
The hill headline provides proof their goal is to disseminate false, divisive bullshit. https://t.co/WExrg3MxnU
— GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) July 5, 2020
It’s in their DNA maybe?
No, she didn’t. Why must leftists lie? https://t.co/QIg0Flgyur
— Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) July 5, 2020
Oh, and quite a few blue-checks need to delete their tweets as well:
They are so smug in their wrongness. pic.twitter.com/c4co8WtnDM
— JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) July 5, 2020
