74-year-old Herman Cain has been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19. According to this update, he’s in an Atlanta-area hospital, awake and alert, and is not on a respirator:

We are sorry to announce that Herman Cain has tested positive for COVID-19, and is currently receiving treatment in an Atlanta-area hospital. Please keep him, and all who are battling this virus, in your prayers. Our full statement appears below. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/lDRW7Rla4e — Herman Cain (@THEHermanCain) July 2, 2020

From HermanCain.com editor Dan Calabrese: “if you wouldn’t mind, pray for our boss”:

Dan here: Herman has just begun the process of kicking COVID-19's ass. #Coronavirus #HermanCain https://t.co/e928V1LUEM — Herman Cain (@THEHermanCain) July 2, 2020

Calabrese writes that they do no know where Cain may have contracted the virus, but he was in attendance at the Trump MAGA rally in Tulsa where multiple campaign staffers also tested positive for COVID-19:

And in Arizona:

By the way, since I know there will be questions: We honestly have no idea where he contracted it. I realize people will speculate about the Tulsa rally, but Herman did a lot of traveling the past week, including to Arizona where cases are spiking. I don’t think there’s any way to trace this to the one specific contact that caused him to be infected. We’ll never know.

There are a lot of people who get close to the president that will need to be tested now. Via the Black Voices for Trump Instagram page:

And:

Prayers up!

