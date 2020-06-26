A federal judge has just ruled that Trump confidant Roger Stone must report to prison in 14 days and not the 60-day delay he was asking for:

NOW: The judge has agreed to delay Roger Stone's surrender date to the Bureau of Prisons, but only by 14 days (he'd asked to surrender in September). And in the meantime, he'll be under home confinement. pic.twitter.com/XhBawhiCRI — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) June 26, 2020

This means he’s ordered to report on July 14:

Roger Stone asked a federal judge this week for a 60-day delay in his surrender date for prison, which was supposed to be next week. The Justice Department said it didn't object. The judge just responded by granting him two weeks, meaning his new date is July 14. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 26, 2020

And until then he’s under home confinement:

A federal judge has delayed Roger Stone’s prison term for two weeks, and ordered him to spend those two weeks staying at home, according to a new court filing. — It's Dee-LANN-Oh! (@DelanoMassey) June 26, 2020

Stone was on Lou Dobbs’ show earlier and asked President Trump for a pardon or commutation on humanitarian grounds:

Roger Stone is currently on Lou Dobbs' Fox Business program, asking President Trump for a pardon or commutation on "humanitarian grounds" so he doesn't contract covid in prison, and perhaps die — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) June 26, 2020

Watch:

Roger Stone pleads for a pardon from Donald Trump on "humanitarian" grounds: "The greatest thing here that bothers me, beyond the danger, is that I may not be free to do everything within my power to reelected this president" pic.twitter.com/wd7YCXS34r — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) June 26, 2020

President Trump did slam the judge and jury in Stone’s case during a town hall in Wisconsin on Thursday night:

“The judge who sentence Roger has been brutal,” Trump says. Stone is set to be taken into custody in the next few days unless there’s a delay of a Trump pardon or commutation. Trump won’t commit to either when Hannity asks. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 26, 2020

But he dodged the question on a pardon:

Hannity suggests there will be indictments “at the end of this,” which prompts @realDonaldTrump to start attacking the forewoman in Roger Stone’s trial and Judge Jackson. Trump won’t say if he’ll pardon him but says he was “treated very unfairly” and “not involved in campaign.” — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) June 26, 2020

***