Al Sharpton unveiled a brand new conspiracy theory on “Morning Joe” on Wednesday, questioning if someone at NASCAR assigned Bubba Wallace

Sharpton not ready to give up on the NASCAR “noose” story: "It’s clear what a noose represents … And then did someone know that it was in the stall when they did belatedly assign Bubba there? … I do not think that we’ve seen closure in this particular inquiry." pic.twitter.com/xzq5hQIWC5 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 24, 2020

It IS “deeply irresponsible,” but he doesn’t care and neither does MSNBC. From NR’s Charles C.W. Cooke:

you’d think everybody would be happy and relieved that there was no hate crime here — but some people seem to be trying to will one into existence, in spite of the facts https://t.co/hTxh0MoL9E — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 24, 2020

In Sharptons defence hes done much worse things. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 24, 2020

The knot in the garage was a bowline knot, Al. A noose is meant to slide so it can tighten. A bowline is used when it is desired to have a fixed circumference to the eye of the knot. — Jeff Fox (@jeff75fox) June 24, 2020

He hasn’t given up on Tawana Brawley either. — Michael Costello (@Kozmocostello) June 24, 2020

Because of course Al Sharpton is saying this. That private jet isn’t gonna pay for itself! https://t.co/LbcQL1PLb5 — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) June 24, 2020

Give it a couple days, there will be protestors demanding that any rope with a loop at the end- for any purpose- be designated a “symbol of hate” The stupidity of the Democrat mob knows no outer limit. It can and will always get dumber. https://t.co/IzzmSoquey — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) June 24, 2020

