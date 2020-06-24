Al Sharpton unveiled a brand new conspiracy theory on “Morning Joe” on Wednesday, questioning if someone at NASCAR assigned Bubba Wallace
Sharpton not ready to give up on the NASCAR “noose” story: "It’s clear what a noose represents … And then did someone know that it was in the stall when they did belatedly assign Bubba there? … I do not think that we’ve seen closure in this particular inquiry." pic.twitter.com/xzq5hQIWC5
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 24, 2020
It IS “deeply irresponsible,” but he doesn’t care and neither does MSNBC. From NR’s Charles C.W. Cooke:
Deeply irresponsible. https://t.co/KtiPENQM57
— Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 24, 2020
Nope, not going away:
you’d think everybody would be happy and relieved that there was no hate crime here — but some people seem to be trying to will one into existence, in spite of the facts https://t.co/hTxh0MoL9E
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 24, 2020
This is bad, but he’s said worse in the past to create racial unrest:
In Sharptons defence hes done much worse things.
— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 24, 2020
Need we remind folks?
The knot in the garage was a bowline knot, Al.
A noose is meant to slide so it can tighten.
A bowline is used when it is desired to have a fixed circumference to the eye of the knot.
— Jeff Fox (@jeff75fox) June 24, 2020
And:
He hasn’t given up on Tawana Brawley either.
— Michael Costello (@Kozmocostello) June 24, 2020
Eventually, he’ll find a way to get paid from this, right?
Because of course Al Sharpton is saying this. That private jet isn’t gonna pay for itself! https://t.co/LbcQL1PLb5
— Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) June 24, 2020
BAN ALL ROPES:
Give it a couple days, there will be protestors demanding that any rope with a loop at the end- for any purpose- be designated a “symbol of hate”
The stupidity of the Democrat mob knows no outer limit. It can and will always get dumber. https://t.co/IzzmSoquey
— Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) June 24, 2020
