Pinal County (Arizona) Sheriff Mark Lamb announced on Facebook that he tested positive for COVID-19 before his scheduled meeting with President Trump on Tuesday at the White House:

He was screened at part of the White House protocol to test everyone who gets close to the president:

Sheriff Lamb believes he contracted the virus at his own campaign event on Saturday, June 13:

Sheriff Lamb was in the news earlier this year for refusing to enforce Arizona’s stay-at-home order, calling it unconstitutional:

