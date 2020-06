Ignoring science that he’s championed for months, Mayor Bill de Blasio says the coronavirus pandemic no longer matters because of “400 years of American racism”:

Hamodia reporter asks why protest is allowed when prayer services aren’t. @NYCMayor @BilldeBlasio : “400 years of American racism, I’m sorry, that is not the same question as the understandably aggrieved store owner or the devout religious person who wants to go back to services”

Bethany Mandel wanted to open zoos and museums and get a haircut and was called a “grandma killer.” WTF is this, Mr. Mayor?

We went from going to the beach or getting a haircut might kill grandma to fighting racism is worth the risk of killing grandma in almost 3 days flat and they thick people are too stupid to notice. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 3, 2020

And the “close the beaches” crowd can kindly go STFU:

Now, to Paul Krugman who is very concerned that a tax break to encourage summer vacations may spread coronavirus:

Who says that Republicans don't believe in industrial policy? The Trump team wants to subsidize activities that spread Covid-19 https://t.co/9wE4VJnzKa pic.twitter.com/F6FK09Mngx — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) June 3, 2020

Protest in the streets for days on end with zero social distancing? That’s fine. Going to the beach? We’re back to that being the big problem:

We have two sets of rules in America. Governors and mayors spent months threatening churchgoers and funeralgoers — basically, accusing them of manslaugher — but simply decide, by fiat, that these protesters are fine. Even encouraging people to participate. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) June 3, 2020

Prediction: If there’s a spike in urban areas after these protests, you just KNOW all these Dem mayors will call for lockdowns again.

