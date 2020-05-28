“Alexa, show us a perfect tweet to capture the two big news stories of the day”:
When you want free stuff but don’t want to disappoint Dr. Fauci. pic.twitter.com/g25DlLA6E8
— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) May 28, 2020
‘Tweet of the day’:
Tweet of the day #TOTD https://t.co/ArZ9Ms4mhU
— Teddy G. (@TheRealTGregs) May 28, 2020
Can’t stop laughing:
LMAO 🤣😂
— BernerMom (@Melchizedek121) May 28, 2020
Guys, he’s “protesting”:
"Protesting"
— 🐧K Penguin Knees 🐧 (@KneesPenguin) May 28, 2020
We’re living in a sitcom maybe?
😂😂😂 you cant make this crap up
— Sassykauffmam (@sassykauffmam) May 28, 2020
***
