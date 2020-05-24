Well, this has gone viral:

Can people just wear the damn mask instead of making it a sad performance art project 😩 pic.twitter.com/sxH0otXMpD — Rita Moreno's Shoeshine Girl (@nemui_babyy) May 24, 2020

TBH, she’s actually less a danger to the public than Gov. Ralph Northam who took selfies next to people at the beach without a mask on:

Here's Gov. Ralph Northam social distancing with a mask on at the beach today… you know… like he tells everyone else to do. pic.twitter.com/8IUEGYH0GI — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 23, 2020

Oh, and can we please stop this “art” or whatever it is?

Can someone please just tell 'artists' that public nudity/partial nudity is passeclichenottrangressivejustsad and to just put their damn clothes on. — MTiller (@LadaMokusa) May 25, 2020

The lady on the scooter doesn’t even seem to notice:

I feel bad for that woman behind her on the scooter, who isn't playing any games with HER mask — Cliff Jerrison (@pervocracy) May 24, 2020

