President Trump is on a tear against The Lincoln Project, a group of anti-Trump Republicans who put out a new ad criticizing his coronavirus response.

George Conway, in particular, seems to have gotten his attention:

Trump on Lincoln Project: "I would have them change their name to the losers project." Adds re George Conway: “Kellyanne must have done a big number on him." — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) May 5, 2020

Here’s the ad which replaces Ronald Reagan’s “Morning in America” with “Mourning in America” and ends with, “With another four years like this, will there even be an America?”

📺 Mourning In America pic.twitter.com/djkH0ySCqo — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) May 4, 2020

The president also tweeted about it this morning, calling George Conway “Moonface”:

A group of RINO Republicans who failed badly 12 years ago, then again 8 years ago, and then got BADLY beaten by me, a political first timer, 4 years ago, have copied (no imagination) the concept of an ad from Ronald Reagan, “Morning in America”, doing everything possible to…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2020

….get even for all of their many failures. You see, these loser types don’t care about 252 new Federal Judges, 2 great Supreme Court Justices, a rebuilt military, a protected 2nd Amendment, biggest EVER Tax & Regulation cuts, and much more. I didn’t use any of them…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2020

….because they don’t know how to win, and their so-called Lincoln Project is a disgrace to Honest Abe. I don’t know what Kellyanne did to her deranged loser of a husband, Moonface, but it must have been really bad. John Weaver lost big for Kasich (to me). Crazed Rick Wilson…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2020

….lost for Evan “McMuffin” McMullin (to me). Steve Schmidt & Reed Galvin lost for John McCain, Romney’s campaign manager (?) lost big to “O”, & Jennifer Horn got thrown out of the New Hampshire Republican Party. They’re all LOSERS, but Abe Lincoln, Republican, is all smiles! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2020

Would anyone have even paid attention to the video if the president didn’t go all DEFCON 1 on it?

The @ProjectLincoln news cycle continues, thanks to Pres. Trump https://t.co/JU3COrbWj7 — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) May 5, 2020

People were giving it a pass until the tweetstorm:

when I first saw this video I thought it was too maudlin to be effective. But maybe I was wrong. — Anne Applebaum (@anneapplebaum) May 5, 2020

He gave them EXACTLY what they wanted:

I guess we know what keeps the president of the United States up at night. It isn’t the Americans who are dying once every 45 seconds of covid-19. https://t.co/W7JgxfdZb1 — George Conway, Noble Committee Chair (@gtconway3d) May 5, 2020

not sure my last tweet was clear, I asked people to NOT retweet this as it will upset the President. Some people must have thought I meant retweet it. Glad we're clear on that…and watch the views going up like a rocket https://t.co/3mH6gehDpp — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) May 5, 2020

.@realDonaldTrump is freaking out about this ad. It would be a shame if everyone rtd it. pic.twitter.com/hhFfq7gcjk — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 5, 2020

In the middle of a pandemic, Trump is midnight rage-tweeting like a high school mean girl. Kinda makes you proud to be an American, right? https://t.co/GybvDmRj7r — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) May 5, 2020

Sigh.

***