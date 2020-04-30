Celebrity #MeToo activist Alyssa Milano has a new op-ed out in Deadline Hollywood explaining her support for Joe Biden despite the Tara Reade allegation along with some advice on how he should move forward:

Alyssa Milano On Why She Still Supports Joe Biden & How She Would Advise Him About Tara Reade Allegations – Guest Column https://t.co/eeKKwwDw8u pic.twitter.com/uvF9fo2GbB — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) April 30, 2020

The TL;DR version is that “the world is gray” and we need more “nuance”:

Now that Biden has been accused “the world is gray” and we need more “nuance.” Hmm. https://t.co/gw96rhjg11 — David S. D’Amato (@dsdamato) April 30, 2020

Joe Biden, however, is the only one that appears to fall into this “gray” category of hers:

Alyssa Milano attempts to separate the MeToo world into the black and white (ie those whose actions were clearly wrong) and the gray. Here's her list: Black

Harvey Weinstein

Donald Trump

Brett Kavanaugh

Matt Lauer

Bill Cosby Gray

Joe Bidenhttps://t.co/uL7IqQkG1g — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) April 30, 2020

Also not on the list? Al Franken. Weird, right?

But she does want you to know that the allegations against Biden concern her “deeply” and that he should “face the allegation head-on, answer every question, and admit any wrondonging, and be the example for men who face these kinds of accusations whether founded or not”:

Alyssa Milano: “The allegations against Joe Biden concern me deeply…I’d advise him to face the allegation head-on, answer every question, and admit any wrongdoing, and be the example for all men who face these kinds of accusations whether founded or not” https://t.co/HGakyVevhF — Matt Viser (@mviser) April 30, 2020

And she’s really, really tired of women having to take the lead on this:

In this op ed, @Alyssa_Milano explains her position on addressing the allegation against Biden — and the pressure it places on women to admonish or absolve perpetrators https://t.co/2WLbRD9KDS — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) April 30, 2020

The hypocrisy, IT BURNS:

When a Democrat gets accused of rape, the Republicans place too much pressure on women to act like they meant the things they said 18 months ago. https://t.co/DMmNXkly1z — China is lying (@jtLOL) April 30, 2020

Man, this won’t end well for her:

Alyssa Milano: Accessory to Joe Biden’s killing of the #MeToo movement:https://t.co/tdLmyKZtKQ — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) April 30, 2020

The word you’re looking for is coward:

What's interesting about this is that @Alyssa_Milano had professed a set of principles and claimed moral high-ground during the #MeToo movement, but had nothing to lose. Now that her principles put her in a position to sacrifice, she's choosing to abandon principles for gain. https://t.co/fE1Up9NMHI — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) April 30, 2020

***