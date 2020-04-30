Celebrity #MeToo activist Alyssa Milano has a new op-ed out in Deadline Hollywood explaining her support for Joe Biden despite the Tara Reade allegation along with some advice on how he should move forward:
Alyssa Milano On Why She Still Supports Joe Biden & How She Would Advise Him About Tara Reade Allegations – Guest Column https://t.co/eeKKwwDw8u pic.twitter.com/uvF9fo2GbB
— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) April 30, 2020
The TL;DR version is that “the world is gray” and we need more “nuance”:
Now that Biden has been accused “the world is gray” and we need more “nuance.” Hmm. https://t.co/gw96rhjg11
— David S. D’Amato (@dsdamato) April 30, 2020
Joe Biden, however, is the only one that appears to fall into this “gray” category of hers:
Alyssa Milano attempts to separate the MeToo world into the black and white (ie those whose actions were clearly wrong) and the gray. Here's her list:
Black
Harvey Weinstein
Donald Trump
Brett Kavanaugh
Matt Lauer
Bill Cosby
Gray
Joe Bidenhttps://t.co/uL7IqQkG1g
— Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) April 30, 2020
Also not on the list? Al Franken. Weird, right?
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 30, 2020
But she does want you to know that the allegations against Biden concern her “deeply” and that he should “face the allegation head-on, answer every question, and admit any wrondonging, and be the example for men who face these kinds of accusations whether founded or not”:
Alyssa Milano: “The allegations against Joe Biden concern me deeply…I’d advise him to face the allegation head-on, answer every question, and admit any wrongdoing, and be the example for all men who face these kinds of accusations whether founded or not” https://t.co/HGakyVevhF
— Matt Viser (@mviser) April 30, 2020
And she’s really, really tired of women having to take the lead on this:
In this op ed, @Alyssa_Milano explains her position on addressing the allegation against Biden — and the pressure it places on women to admonish or absolve perpetrators https://t.co/2WLbRD9KDS
— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) April 30, 2020
The hypocrisy, IT BURNS:
When a Democrat gets accused of rape, the Republicans place too much pressure on women to act like they meant the things they said 18 months ago. https://t.co/DMmNXkly1z
— China is lying (@jtLOL) April 30, 2020
Man, this won’t end well for her:
Alyssa Milano: Accessory to Joe Biden’s killing of the #MeToo movement:https://t.co/tdLmyKZtKQ
— Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) April 30, 2020
The word you’re looking for is coward:
What's interesting about this is that @Alyssa_Milano had professed a set of principles and claimed moral high-ground during the #MeToo movement, but had nothing to lose. Now that her principles put her in a position to sacrifice, she's choosing to abandon principles for gain. https://t.co/fE1Up9NMHI
— Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) April 30, 2020
