Celebrity #MeToo activist Alyssa Milano has a new op-ed out in Deadline Hollywood explaining her support for Joe Biden despite the Tara Reade allegation along with some advice on how he should move forward:

The TL;DR version is that “the world is gray” and we need more “nuance”:

Joe Biden, however, is the only one that appears to fall into this “gray” category of hers:

Also not on the list? Al Franken. Weird, right?

But she does want you to know that the allegations against Biden concern her “deeply” and that he should “face the allegation head-on, answer every question, and admit any wrondonging, and be the example for men who face these kinds of accusations whether founded or not”:

And she’s really, really tired of women having to take the lead on this:

The hypocrisy, IT BURNS:

Man, this won’t end well for her:

The word you’re looking for is coward:

***

Tags: Alyssa MilanoJoe Biden