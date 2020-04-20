In response to President Trump’s “LIBERATE MICHIGAN” tweet from last week, celebrity a**hat Michael Moore tweeted out this video of dummies attempting to punch a martial arts dummy with a Trump mask on it and inviting all to his house for an election-night party:

Will this be a Trump victory party, however? On April 11 questioned if Joe Biden could defeat the president:

So, now he’s a Biden supporter after trashing Biden for months?

And Moore has been highly critical of Biden in his home state before:

Exit question: Will Jared be invited? You did say “all are welcome”:

***

