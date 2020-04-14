Meet Olive Veronesi, a 93-year-old woman who went viral last week after this photo of her holding up a sign while in a corona quarantine saying, “I NEED MORE BEER”:

Ok, Olive! She’s 93 and needs help replenishing her supply during the #Covid19 pandemic: https://t.co/poLmq5BrdF pic.twitter.com/fpXisZAGBW — Terrence Lee (@TLeeOnTV) April 13, 2020

Well, Olive, ask and you shall receive. Coors Light came through in a major way, dropping off a reported 150 beers to the local hero:

We came. We saw. We delivered to a friend in need. Cheers, Olive! #TakeTimeToChill pic.twitter.com/EisV8Lp1k0 — Coors Light (@CoorsLight) April 13, 2020

Olive, enjoy the quarantine. THIS is the kind of story we need more of:

She’s the best!

Turns out, this works! Olive, invite me over once distancing is through. For now, enjoy your 150 BEERS, courtesy of Coors Light. pic.twitter.com/X3OP49zm6S — Alt USDA_ARS (@AltUSDA_ARS) April 14, 2020

Now, we ask from the bottom of our heart, that the media please, please don’t Milkshake Duck her like they did to Carson King, the Iowa State college student who asked for beer money during a telecast of ESPN Gameday and then ended up donating thousands and thousands of dollars to cancer research only to get canceled after a local paper found problematic social media posts in his past:

ICYMI==> 'Cowardly': Des Moines Register reporter CALLED OUT for his own VILE tweets after milkshake ducking hero Carson King https://t.co/r65ojaeDZC — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 25, 2019

Maybe they’ve learned their lessons?

Reporter who dug up beer-money guy Carson King’s old tweets lost his job but still has straight white privilege https://t.co/d1OU3Kn9CD — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 2, 2019

We can only hope.

