Gov. Andrew Cuomo, just like President Trump, has some issues with voting by mail and he’s a big fan of showing ID to vote.

From the NYT’s Thomas Kaplan:

Cuomo, on WAMC, says there are "downsides" to voting by mail: "It's a harder system to administer, and obviously it's a harder system to police writ large. People showing up, people actually showing ID, is still the easiest system to assure total integrity."

Although, the Governor of New York doesn’t seem to know the State of New York’s laws on voter ID:

Despite Cuomo's reference to "showing ID," New York generally does not require voters to show ID. https://t.co/ezYlAai4JM — Thomas Kaplan (@thomaskaplan) April 9, 2020

This is State Senator Julia Salazar, by the way:

…Nobody is required to show ID in order to vote in NY. https://t.co/PCw4iTAZda — Julia Salazar (@JuliaCarmel__) April 9, 2020

There are some exceptions, however:

This is only supposed to be done if the information on your voter registration form was incomplete when submitted. There have also been cases in which poll workers just ask for ID even though they’re not supposed to — Julia Salazar (@JuliaCarmel__) April 9, 2020

She does want New Yorkers to call her or a lawyer if the poll workers listen to Gov. Cuomo, however:

If anyone ever asks you for your ID in order to vote in NY, please let me know or let a lawyer know so that we can try to make sure it doesn’t happen again! — Julia Salazar (@JuliaCarmel__) April 9, 2020

***

Related: