At the urging of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, President Trump made the USNS Comfort that’s docked in NYC available for COVID-19 patients:

Originally the ship supposed to only serve as overflow for NYC’s swamped hospitals, but “flexibility” was needed:

But we do wonder if that will change now that one of the crewmembers has tested positive for COVID-19:

That crewmember is now quarantined, as are others he/she came in contact with, but as we saw with cruise ships and the USS Theodore Roosevelt, this is not an ideal situation:

We’ll keep you posted:

