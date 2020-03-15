UPDATE:

Illinois is now closing all of its bars and restaurants starting tomorrow night:

Tuesday’s primary, however, is stil on:

Trending

ORIGINAL POST:

Breaking news out of Ohio where Gov. Mike DeWine ordered the closure of all bars and restaurants in the state starting at 9 p.m. tonight:

Carry-out and delivery are still OK though:

This is a bombshell moment that will probably be repeated in other cities and states:

More:

***

Editor’s note: This post has been updated. 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusOhio