Breaking news out of D.C. where we're seeing reports that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has cut a deal with President Trump on an aid package to help people impacted by the coronavirus pandemic:

Speaker Nancy Pelosi says deal reached with Trump administration on emergency aid package for coronavirus @AP — FOX Baltimore (@FOXBaltimore) March 13, 2020

Update. Confirmed by the White House:

Administration tells Fox they agree, there is a deal, and the President supports the package — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) March 13, 2020

Highlights:

Coronavirus deal between Pelosi and White House (not Trump):

✅2 weeks paid sick eave

✅Up to 3 months paid family/medical leave

✅Unemployment Insurance

✅Food security initiatives

✅Increased $ for Medicaid — Tracey (@traceylross) March 13, 2020

Link to Speaker Pelosi’s statement:

Speaker Pelosi says deal reached with Trump admin for coronavirus aid package. Includes free coronavirus testing for all who need test & emergency paid leave. Adds House will work on a 3rd package. This agreement should pave way for bipartisan House vote. https://t.co/7NGOJG4XBK — Caitlyn Kim (@caitlynkim) March 13, 2020

An excerpt:

This legislation takes additional smart, strategic and science-based measures to put Families First:

For families’ economic security: we secured paid emergency leave with two weeks of paid sick leave and up to three months of paid family and medical leave. We have also secured enhanced Unemployment Insurance, a step that will extend protections to furloughed workers.

we secured paid emergency leave with two weeks of paid sick leave and up to three months of paid family and medical leave. We have also secured enhanced Unemployment Insurance, a step that will extend protections to furloughed workers. For families’ food security: we strengthened nutrition security initiatives, including SNAP, student meals, seniors’ nutrition and food banks. 22 million children rely on free or reduced-price school meals for their food security; we must ensure that they have food to eat.

we strengthened nutrition security initiatives, including SNAP, student meals, seniors’ nutrition and food banks. 22 million children rely on free or reduced-price school meals for their food security; we must ensure that they have food to eat. For families’ health security: we increased federal funds for Medicaid to support our local, state, tribal and territorial governments and health systems, so that they have the resources necessary to combat this crisis.

