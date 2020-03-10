Super Tuesday 2 is shaping up to be a big night for Joe Biden with early projected wins in Mississippi and Missouri:

Decision Desk HQ Projects @joebiden has won the Mississippi Democratic Primary.https://t.co/nN9pasUzal pic.twitter.com/LT0Ge3mbvo — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) March 11, 2020

Decision Desk HQ Projects @joebiden has won the Missouri Democratic Primary.https://t.co/nN9pasUzal pic.twitter.com/2ytENCm8QW — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) March 11, 2020

And just a few moments ago, MSNBC called Michigan (!!!) for the elderly former VP:

BREAKING: Joe Biden wins Michigan Democratic Primary, NBC News projects. https://t.co/D7dhR0BN2j pic.twitter.com/G1HWQyF4EH — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 11, 2020

As did CBS:

CBS News projects Joe Biden wins the Michigan primary https://t.co/gbUWwhylXt pic.twitter.com/HD4P7ZwtRX — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 11, 2020

Follow along with Michigan here:

We’ve got 3 more states to go, but it’s not looking good for socialism:

Before polls closed, Biden super PAC chief @steveschale predicted that “tonight, Biden may win all six states.” Another Schale hunch: Biden could have more of a delegate lead after March 17 than Hillary Clinton did in mid-March of 2016https://t.co/F7bTosObU8 — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) March 11, 2020

