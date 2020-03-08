HAHAHAHAHA! Does Bernie actually want to lose the primary? Maybe so.
Here’s the latest via the WaPo’s Dave Weigel who covered Bernie Sanders in Dearborn, Mich. on Saturday:
One of the intro speakers for Sanders in Dearborn, with a line that must have sounded better in his head: “Politicians are like sperm, one out of every one million becomes a human being.”
Best. Election. Ever:
Primary’s getting nasty https://t.co/kUIT3saJqT
So, Bernie is like a giant lucky sperm that became a human being?
Um, what? https://t.co/F7a3WUbyD8
We want Bernie to win the nomination just so we can see *more* tweets just like this:
I physically recoiled from this tweet. https://t.co/z91A7kNEml
Welcome to 2020:
We are truly achieving great heights in political rhetoric. https://t.co/iLwQnsHNSr
Well, AOC likes him:
Hey, real quick, anyone have any questions about why the vast majority Democratic elected officials are reluctant to endorse the Sanders campaign? https://t.co/a4eUzbifz2
And this is every day, TBH:
*opens Twitter*
*closes Twitter*
*throws phone into the sea* https://t.co/CTHwbpS56y
