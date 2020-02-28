South Carolina’s primary is tomorrow and Joe Biden has no idea what state he’s in. Again.

Ladies and gentleman, we give you the new state of “North South Carolina”:

Joe Biden says he’s “right here in the state of North South Carolina”https://t.co/i760jW4B3y pic.twitter.com/uBgEfih7nu — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 28, 2020

Someone please do an intervention.

