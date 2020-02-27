Oh:

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — State newspaper says Masoumeh Ebtekar, Iran vice president and spokeswoman for 1979 hostage-takers, has new virus. — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) February 27, 2020

She’s just one of Iran’s vice presidents, by the way:

BREAKING: Masoumeh Ebtekar, one of Iran's vice presidents, has tested positive for coronavirus – IRNA — BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) February 27, 2020

According to reports, she is the “third senior Iranian official” infected by the COVID-19 coronavirus:

Ebtekar is better known to Americans as "Mother Mary," the spokeswoman of the hostage-takers during the 444-day Iran hostage crisis. https://t.co/QKQLi7hX3R — Holly Dagres (@hdagres) February 27, 2020

From the L.A. Times in 1998 about her past:

Always a trailblazer, Ebtekar’s lengthy resume is filled with titles that will be her legacy in Iran: editor of Kayhan International newspaper and Farzaneh magazine, doctorate in immunology and medical professor, co-founder of the Center for Women’s Studies and Research. But for the outside world, Ebtekar may best be remembered as the angry 19-year-old who, as “Mary,” went before TV cameras as spokesperson for the students who seized the U.S. embassy and took 52 Americans hostage for 444 days. It was not Ebtekar’s first brush with Americans. She grew up in Philadelphia. Her English is still slightly American accented.

