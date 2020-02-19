SHOT. . .

Sen. Amy Klobuchar said at the debate that the way to end sexism online is to nominate a woman for president:

CHASER. . .

Does Hillary Clinton know about this?

Amy Klobuchar says nominating a woman would stop sexism on the internet. Fact check: false

Did nominating a woman in 2016 stop sexism on the internet?

