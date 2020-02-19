SHOT. . .
Sen. Amy Klobuchar said at the debate that the way to end sexism online is to nominate a woman for president:
.@amyklobuchar: I know how you stop sexism on a campaign — nominate a woman #DemDebate
— Lynda Tran (@Lynda_Tran) February 20, 2020
Does Hillary Clinton know about this?
Amy Klobuchar says nominating a woman would stop sexism on the internet. Fact check: false
— Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) February 20, 2020
Did nominating a woman in 2016 stop sexism on the internet?
— Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) February 20, 2020
Amy Klobuchar says the way to "stop sexism on the internet" is for Democrats to nominate a woman to be president.
Someone remind me who the nominee was in 2016
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 20, 2020
Hillary Clinton was not available to comment. https://t.co/f2nLhjzj6Z
— McKay Coppins (@mckaycoppins) February 20, 2020
Haven't Democrats already tried this? https://t.co/VZZNd2tEfK
— Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) February 20, 2020
