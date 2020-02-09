During an opening comedy skit by Steven Martin and Chris Rock, Martin mispronounced Cynthia Erivo’s name, Best Actress nominee and the only black actor nominee this year:

Trending

This happened during while the pair was calling out the Academy over its lack of diversity:

Great job, Academy . . . and Martin:

Martin later took to Twitter to admit his error:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Cynthia ErivoSteve Martin