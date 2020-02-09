During an opening comedy skit by Steven Martin and Chris Rock, Martin mispronounced Cynthia Erivo’s name, Best Actress nominee and the only black actor nominee this year:

Chris Rock correcting Steve Martin’s pronunciation of Cynthia Erivo’s last name is a good mood for the night. — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) February 10, 2020

Cynthia Ervio or Erivo? Did you hear Chris Rock emphasize the correct way to pronounce it? #Oscars — Justin Hinton (@JustinWLOS) February 10, 2020

Cynthia Erivo is the only black #Oscar actor nominee this year and did Steve Martin just go and mispronounce her name? — Joy Press (@Joypress) February 10, 2020

This happened during while the pair was calling out the Academy over its lack of diversity:

Chris Rock: “Cynthia [Erivo] did such a great job in ‘Harriet’ hiding black people, the Academy got her to hide black nominees.” Boom. — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) February 10, 2020

Great job, Academy . . . and Martin:

Cutting to Cynthia Erivo when you’re making the token Black nominee jokes kinda sucks? #Oscars2020 — Joi Childs (@jumpedforjoi) February 10, 2020

Martin later took to Twitter to admit his error:

Make that Erivo! — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) February 10, 2020

