It’s official: Pete Buttigieg has won the Iowa caucuses:

Breaking #FoxNews Alert : Buttigieg edges out Sanders in Iowa delegates after caucuses, state Dems announce — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) February 10, 2020

But the final tally was CLOSE:

Buttigieg has VERY narrowly edged Sanders for delegates from the Iowa caucuses 26.2 – 26.1 The state Democratic Party says Warren has 18% and Biden 15.8% — Chris Jansing (@ChrisJansing) February 10, 2020

This means Buttigieg will end up with 14 delegates to Bernie’s 12:

Buttigieg earns most delegates from Iowa Caucuses.https://t.co/waJJB1Dkoc — Iowa's News Now (@iowasnewsnow) February 10, 2020

Bernie will reportedly ask for a recnavas of the votes:

NEW: The @BernieSanders campaign plans to ask for a recanvass of some Iowa precincts before the Monday 1 pm deadline, @fshakir tells @ryanobles — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) February 10, 2020

This will never end at this rate:

The Iowa caucuses will never actually end. https://t.co/BVVgDnPUV1 — Liz Mair (@LizMair) February 10, 2020

***