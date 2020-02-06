Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach has deleted a series of tweets where he questioned Mitt Romney and his guilty vote in yesterday’s impeachment trial.

“As an a American, does ANYONE, REALLY want Mitt Romney on their side?!”

As an a American, does ANYONE, REALLY want Mitt Romney on their side?! — Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) February 6, 2020

“Those that believe in the competence of Mitt Romney, what do you trust him to do?”

Those that believe in the competence of Mitt Romney, what do you trust him to do? — Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) February 6, 2020

“So, either party, who votes to replace it with what Mitt wants? He DOES appear to have it ALL figured out.”

So, either party, who votes to replace it with what Mitt wants? He DOES appear to have it ALL figured out. — Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) February 6, 2020

“The people that have called me names,really haven’t suggested what their approach or position is.I am curious what others suggest? We can call names all night, but a clear thought out I idea would be more productive.If you’re a Romney fan,say so and why? Don’t hide behind names”

The people that have called me names,really haven’t suggested what their approach or position is.I am curious what others suggest? We can call names all night, but a clear thought out I idea would be more productive.If you’re a Romney fan,say so and why? Don’t hide behind names — Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) February 6, 2020

And although he deleted his tweets, he did not delete some of his responses to people angry at him:

Damn mike you drunk? — Will Ginther (@will_ginth) February 6, 2020

Is Mitt?! — Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) February 6, 2020

And:

No one cares about this or thinks you have a grasp on politics. More jokes, more memes. — Brian not Brain (@drasca00) February 6, 2020

I will debate you on any subject on earth. Seriously? — Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) February 6, 2020

And:

Mike you really think 200 characters is going to be enough for some people — Liberal for Trump! (@BadBanders) February 6, 2020

Is Mitt that complicated? Maybe… — Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) February 6, 2020

We’ll update this post if/when Coach Leach says more.

***