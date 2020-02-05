LOL.

Check out Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s face when President Trump started talking about faith and prayer at the State of the Union:

Here’s the video version of Pelosi sudden look up and hand over her heart in panic when Pres Trump spoke of God’s glory and prayer. #sotu pic.twitter.com/evZE6FFK8L — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) February 5, 2020

Here’s a little bit longer clip that has her reacting to the president saying, “In America, we celebrate fatih. We celebrate religion”:

Thank you President Trump. It is so sad, Pelosi looked as though you were speaking a foreign language when you mentioned religion. Eyes popped when you mention raising your voice is up to prayer. pic.twitter.com/PKXOrEk9AI — Cynthia Free (@syndif) February 5, 2020

Best. State of the Union. Ever.

