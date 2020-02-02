LOL!

John Kerry thinks he can save Dems from Bernie Sanders?

Again. . .

LOL!

From NBC News:

Sitting in the lobby restaurant of the Renaissance Savery hotel, Kerry was overheard by an NBC News analyst saying “maybe I’m f—ing deluding myself here” and explaining that in order to run, he’d have to step down from the board of Bank of America and give up his ability to make paid speeches. Kerry said donors like venture capitalist Doug Hickey would have to “raise a couple of million,” adding that such donors “now have the reality of Bernie.”

What’s funny is that he said this while he’s in Iowa campaigning for Joe Biden:

It also shows a complete lack of awareness as to his surroundings:

Maybe all politicians are like this?

Anyway, Kerry later told NBC News he’s not running:

Buzzkill:

Update:

John Kerry seems a little upset at the news:

In summary, he got caught and now he’s pissed at the journo? Where have we heard this before…

Update 2: He deleted it and posted this instead:

***

