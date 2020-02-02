LOL!

John Kerry thinks he can save Dems from Bernie Sanders?

Again. . .

LOL!

John Kerry — one of Biden's highest-profile endorsers — overheard Sunday on phone at Des Moines hotel explaining what he would have to do to enter the presidential race amid "the possibility of Bernie Sanders taking down the Democratic Party— down whole." https://t.co/htAdgv5vaE — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) February 2, 2020

From NBC News:

Sitting in the lobby restaurant of the Renaissance Savery hotel, Kerry was overheard by an NBC News analyst saying “maybe I’m f—ing deluding myself here” and explaining that in order to run, he’d have to step down from the board of Bank of America and give up his ability to make paid speeches. Kerry said donors like venture capitalist Doug Hickey would have to “raise a couple of million,” adding that such donors “now have the reality of Bernie.”

What’s funny is that he said this while he’s in Iowa campaigning for Joe Biden:

I asked @JohnKerry about Biden’s comments the other day that @BernieSanders is not a Democrat, his response: “I don’t know the answer to that. I know he’s been a socialist the entire time he’s been in the Senate. And the he declared himself as something – a Democratic socialist.. pic.twitter.com/PwOKLqNAO5 — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) February 1, 2020

It also shows a complete lack of awareness as to his surroundings:

I don't know who needs to hear this, but the lobby of the Renaissance Savery in Des Moines the day before the Iowa caucuses is *not* the place to have private conversations. This has been a public service announcement. https://t.co/E0Y7dqSFS0 — Brianne Pfannenstiel (@brianneDMR) February 2, 2020

Maybe all politicians are like this?

Get yourself the confidence of men who decided not to run a year ago but think they're the ones to save the Democratic party now. There are several to choose from. https://t.co/bn79PrZy8x — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 2, 2020

Anyway, Kerry later told NBC News he’s not running:

So ⁦@jonallendc⁩ overheard John Kerry in Iowa discussing what he’d need to do to run in 2020 and fretting “the possibility of Bernie Sanders taking down the Democratic Party — down whole." Kerry later said he’s not considering a run. https://t.co/sZA1sPp11M — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) February 2, 2020

Buzzkill:

I know it's a slow news week and we don't really have anything else to talk about, but, folks. John Kerry isn't going to jump into the race, and if he did, his trajectory would be Deval Patrick-esque. — Josh Chafetz (@joshchafetz) February 2, 2020

Update:

John Kerry seems a little upset at the news:

In summary, he got caught and now he’s pissed at the journo? Where have we heard this before…

Update 2: He deleted it and posted this instead:

As I told the reporter, I am absolutely not running for President. Any report otherwise is categorically false. I’ve been proud to campaign with my good friend Joe Biden, who is going to win the nomination, beat Trump, and make an outstanding president. — John Kerry (@JohnKerry) February 2, 2020

***