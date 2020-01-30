Harvard Law School’s Alan Dershowitz took to Twitter to respond to Dems and journos who he says “willfully distorted” his answers at yesterday’s impeachment trial:

He’s talking about comments like this from Sen. Schumer and Reps. Lieu and Schiff:

More from Dershowitz here:

And. . .

They’re still mad:

***

