Talk about bad timing. . .

On the same day the Bulwark people launch a website to promote President Pence. . .

. . .Vice President Pence was caught on a hot mic at the World Holocaust Forum in Israel calling President Trump “unstoppable”:

"He's unstoppable": Mic catches Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Vice-President Mike Pence discussing Donald Trump's impeachment.https://t.co/5ig2my4IZY pic.twitter.com/d8oNWsZuZk — euronews (@euronews) January 23, 2020

Guys, it’s not going to happen:

Hey, Mr. @VP: You and your staff say it quietly, worried that @realDonaldTrump will hear. We proclaim it loudly:

"It's time for President Pence."

A new video from your friends at Defending Democracy Together (@democracydefend).

More info at https://t.co/oAJfCNnBmN. pic.twitter.com/MjKcThOB0i — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 23, 2020

If you want an alternative to Trump, his or her name ends in a “(D)”, not this:

